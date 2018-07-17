WATCH: Cyclist falls into gap on lift bridge

The new trailer dropped Tuesday morning. It opens with a sleek mashup of the Queen classics “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You.”Full Story >
The new trailer dropped Tuesday morning. It opens with a sleek mashup of the Queen classics “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You.”Full Story >
Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.Full Story >
Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.Full Story >
The CDC and the FDA are warning about crab meat from Venezuela making people ill.Full Story >
The CDC and the FDA are warning about crab meat from Venezuela making people ill.Full Story >
Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is accused of killing his victims, then stealing their cars. Police linked him to three murders.Full Story >
Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is accused of killing his victims, then stealing their cars. Police linked him to three murders.Full Story >
Mortality rates for liver cancer increase 43 percent over last 16 years.Full Story >
Mortality rates for liver cancer increase 43 percent over last 16 years.Full Story >