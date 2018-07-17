WATCH: Cyclist falls into gap on lift bridge

The woman suffered facial injuries but did not fall into the water. (Source: CNN)

MENASHA, WI (CNN) Scary video from Menasha, WI, shows a biker falling into a Wisconsin bridge gap.

At the bottom of your screen you see a woman on a bicycle maneuver past the arms-- hit one and nearly fall off her bike.

She continues on and falls into an opening as the bridge continues to rise.

The woman suffered facial injuries but did not fall into the water.

Several people in the area helped get her out.

The incident happened after Fourth of July fireworks.

