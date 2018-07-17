Fairfield firefighters save dog from deep waters

Fairfield firefighters and paramedics saved a dog from deep water Tuesday.

The city shared the tail-wagging tale on their Facebook page.

City officials say a concerned citizen reported the dog stranded and possibly injured in the creek near Nilles and Bibury roads.

Firefighter/Paramedcis Scott Goller and Kyle Temple rescued the dog with help from Jeremy Waldroff, Captain Jim Howell and Deputy Cheifs Randy McCreadie and Tom Wagner, officials say.

The dog didn't have a collar and was unhurt. The crew turned the dog over to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

