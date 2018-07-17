Cincinnati Zoo offering $1 admission Wednesday

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering $1 admission for Macy's Kids, Cultures, Critters, and Crafts Wednesday (Photo: Kathy Newton/Cincinnati Zoo)

Fans of Fiona, or any other animal at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, can drop by nearly for free Wednesday.

Zoo officials say they're celebrating Macy's Kids, Cultures, Critters, and Crafts festival and admission to the park will be $1.

The event brought 23,000 to the zoo in 2017 and officials say they expect big crowds Wednesday as well.

CEO of Learning Through Art and the festival organizer Kathy Wade said the event has provided $1 admission for more than 170,000 people over 13 years.

Zoo officials expect parking delays, which will cost zoo-goers $10 per car. They say anyone looking for alternate transportation can take Metro's $1 round-trip fare on Route 46.

Zoo gates open at 10 a.m. with early entry for members and Zoo Adventure Ticket (ZAT) holders at 9 a.m. ZAT tickets are $10 Wednesday only, officials say.

