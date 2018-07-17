Death rates from liver cancer surge in US

(CNN) - As mortality rates for cancers fell across the board, rates for those suffering from liver cancer actually raised drastically, according to a report on Tuesday. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that the death rate from liver cancer for adults in the U.S. have increased by 43 percent between 2000 and 2016.

Mortality rates for those 25 and older increased for men and women, and men were almost two and a half times more likely to die from diagnosed liver cancer.

According to the CDC’s report, the reason for the increased mortality rate lies with an increased number of people developing the disease.

While the survival rate of the disease relatively stayed the same, the vast majority of liver cancer cases results from underlying liver disease. People who smoke, drink excessively, and/or have poor nutrition face higher risks of developing liver problems.

One expert believes the rising rate of obesity and the number of baby boomers with Hepatitis C are the main reason for the significant increase in liver cancer diagnosis. According to the CDC, people who participated in blood transfusions and organ transplants before 1992 were not screened for Hepatitis C, increasing the risk of transmission.

Additionally, with the increasing opioid epidemic, more people are at risk of sharing contaminated needles and putting themselves in danger of contracting Hepatitis C.

