Horse racing regulators approve sale of Kentucky racetrack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky horse racing regulators have approved the sale of Ellis Park racetrack to a group that now has a minority ownership stake in the track.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, meeting Tuesday in Lexington, approved the sale of the western Kentucky track to the Saratoga Casino and Hospitality Group. The group has had a minority stake in the Henderson track for several years.
The commission's executive director, Marc Guilfoil, says a "seamless" transition is expected once the sale is finalized.
The track's primary owner has been Ron Geary, who purchased Ellis Park from Churchill Downs Inc. in 2006.
Ellis Park overcame a devastating tornado more than a decade ago. The track is in the midst of its summer season of live racing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
