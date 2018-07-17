New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' trailer shines light on Freddie Mercury's sexuality

The only thing better than Queen’s music is the story of lead singer Freddie Mercury. (Source: 20th Century Fox)

(RNN) - The only thing more extraordinary than Queen’s music is the story of lead singer Freddie Mercury.

That’s the bold, but probably true, claim 20th Century Fox made in the second trailer for the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The new trailer dropped Tuesday morning. It opened with a sleek mash-up of the Queen classics “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You.”

One criticism of the movie’s first trailer was that it downplayed Mercury’s sexuality and battle with AIDS, according to the Huffington Post. The studio addressed that aspect of his life in the second trailer.

It shows glimpses of Mercury with girlfriend Mary Austin and later with other male lovers.

There's a brief moment showing Mercury being asked about his private life. And there is another showing Mercury saying "what if I don't have time," hinting at his battle with AIDS.

It’s not the main focal point of the trailer, but enough to indicate the film will not be downplaying it.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” will hit theaters in the U.S. on Nov. 2, but it will be out a week early in the UK on Oct. 24.

