Crab meat from Venezuela tied to bacteria outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fresh crab meat from Venezuela carries a bacterium known as Vibrio parahaemolyticus.

Health officials say at least a dozen people in Maryland, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC, have gotten ill after eating the meat.

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

The crab meat is commonly found in plastic tubs and might be labeled as "pre-cooked."

Officials said consumers should ask restaurants and grocery stores where their crab meat comes from before buying it.

