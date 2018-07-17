Man admitted suffocating 2-month-old daughter, will be parole-eligible in 15 years

In a video Calvin White recorded before his suicide attempt, he admitted to suffocating his daughter, Selena. (Source: Family Photo/KCCI/CNN)

STORY COUNTY, IA (KCCI/CNN) – A man who confessed to killing his 2-month-old daughter in an unsettling video, before jumping in front of a train and surviving, will be eligible for parole in 15 years after taking a plea deal.

The family of the murdered child believes that with parole, Calvin White’s total 50-year sentence is “nothing.”

In a video White recorded before his suicide attempt, he admitted to suffocating his daughter, Selena, in January, and harming his other child, Armani.

“Like a monster, I can’t control myself,” he said. “I knew it was going to happen sooner or later. I did this – threw pillows on top of her face so you couldn’t hear her screaming.”

He said he was “sorry” and “didn’t mean to” in the three-minute video, but detailed how he methodically abused his children.

“The only reason why the kids were always sick, Armani and Selena – they weren’t sick,” he said. “I was just killing them slowly.”

Both children had unexplained respiratory illnesses.

Melisa White, the mother, worked full-time while her husband watched the two children. She said her ex-husband was a psychopath and “monster.”

"Fifteen years is nothing. Forty-five years old is still young. How many kids have to be harmed or killed for a life sentence,” she said in a victim impact statement. “I am ashamed and I am embarrassed to have loved such a monster.”

She said she learned White was a meth addict, living a double life. It all came crashing down the day she returned home from work to find her daughter unconscious.

"My baby girl was gone and she was never coming back,” she said in court. “I couldn't accept this. It wasn't real. How could this happen?"

White was given a plea deal because, Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds said, a trial and subsequent appeals could have gone on for years, and it would have been difficult to prove premeditation in the murder.

“He was high on methamphetamine. The baby was crying and he threw pillows on her and she suffocated. So the idea that he was planning - we didn't find any evidence of that,” Reynolds said.

Right after he recorded the video on his cell phone, White threw himself in front of a train, but survived the suicide attempt.

With that scar on his cheek and no emotion on his face, he appeared in court to learn his sentence.

"I want everybody to know that my remorse - what happened is genuine,” he said.

But family members said White should never see the light of day again. They called his plea deal a joke.

Wearing purple shirts with pictures of Selena, the family made its presence known in court. They vowed to keep her memory alive.

"If we don't get justice here, I will trust God will work his karma, and through him we will receive all our justice,” Melisa White said.

Reynolds said when White is eligible for parole in 15 years, she will fight to keep him in prison.

She encouraged the family to write to the parole board to do the same.

