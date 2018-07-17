Tinder is testing using Bitmoji in messages

Tinder is starting to test the use of Bitmoji in Canada and Mexico. (Source: Tinder via CNN)

(CNN) – They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so that might be the reason why Tinder is testing the use of Bitmoji.

The dating app announced Tuesday it will begin the trial use in Canada and Mexico.

A Bitmoji is an avatar you can customize to look like yourself, dressed in different outfits and with different expressions.

Users in the test markets will be able to send their Bitmoji in conversations with their matches.

Tinder said it hopes adding the Bitmoji feature will provide users with a more personalized way to chat, in addition to the GIFs and emojis that already exist on the platform.

"We know it's not always easy to express yourself with just words. That's why we've taken the necessary steps to let you be you, because being witty, fun, and cute shouldn't be a full-time job," Tinder said in Tuesday's announcement.

Using the feature will be as simple as connecting your Tinder account to your Snapchat.

The addition comes after Snapchat recently launched Snap Kit, which allows third-party apps to use Snapchat's login and features, one of which is Bitmoji.

The company has not confirmed if or when the feature will be available in the U.S.

