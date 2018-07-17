Official says 'homosexual panic' killer is receiving visitors, reveals last meal

Robert Van Hook is scheduled to be executed Wednesday morning. (Photo: Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation)

A Sharonville man has arrived at Ohio's death house, where in a few hours, he will be executed.

Robert Van Hook, 58, stabbed David Self in Hyde Park in 1985 after meeting Self at a gay bar. He left a cigarette butt and the murder weapon -- a paring knife -- inside the wound in the brutal stabbing.

Van Hook admitted to the crime but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. While court psychologists say he had a personality disorder, they concluded Van Hook was not insane when he murdered Self.

He was convicted.

This case made national headlines recently when he appealed -- his lawyers claiming something called "homosexual panic" that may have prompted the killing. That appeal has been denied.

Stew Mathews, Van Hook's lawyer more than 30 years ago, acknowledges the killing but believes Van Hook should never have been sent to death row because of a statute in play at the time in Ohio.

"All we had to argue was that David Self allowed himself to be picked up by Robert Van Hook, in some sense contributing to his own demise," Mathews said.

On the flip side, Hamilton County's prosecutor says he wants Van Hook dead.

"This is a vicious killer," said Joe Deters. "He preyed on weak, vulnerable gay men. He would take them, go home with them, rob them, and in this case -- because the victim didn't have any money -- he decided to kill him. So I really have no use for this guy."

A Lucasville prison spokesperson said Van Hook was receiving visitors Tuesday evening.

His request for his last meal? Double cheeseburgers, fries, strawberry cheesecake with whipped cream, a vanilla milkshake, and grapefruit juice.

He is to be executed Wednesday at 10 a.m., the first Ohio inmate executed in seven years.

A federal judge will allow an open phone line to his courtroom while it's happening in case something with the lethal injection goes wrong. On the line will be Van Hook's lawyers and an assistant attorney general.

