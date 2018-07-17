Kentucky jail to get program for opioid-addicted inmates

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say opioid-addicted inmates at a Kentucky jail will soon have access to a medical treatment and comprehensive therapy program in partnership with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
News outlets report that the Start Strong program announced Monday is expected to start at Kenton County Jail in September. Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation officials think the program might be a blueprint for opioid-addicted inmates throughout the country.
The concept involves giving medication not only to quell cravings or ease withdrawal symptoms, but to stabilize patients getting therapeutic care in jail. They will then have the option to stay with medication assistance during and after their incarceration.
Officials say inmates will get aftercare that includes job training after months of intense treatment. The jail and other partners have requested federal grants to cover costs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
