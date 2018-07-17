EXCLUSIVE: Man who found Brittany Stykes dead in Jeep says vehicle shouldn't be released

The man who found Brittany Stykes dead in a Jeep in Aug. 2013 says releasing that vehicle to her husband would be an incredible miscarriage of justice. (Source: Provided)

The man who found Brittany Stykes dead in a Jeep in Aug. 2013 says releasing that vehicle to her husband would be an incredible miscarriage of justice.

In a court filing from Sept. 2017, Shane Stykes -- Brittany Stykes' husband -- sued the Brown County sheriff and prosecutor to get his 2000 Jeep Wrangler, a child's car seat, and laptop computer back.

His wife died in that Jeep, shot and killed on Route 68 between Georgetown and Ripley in August 2013. Their 14-month-old daughter Aubree was shot in the head but survived.

A few weeks ago, June 5, a judge ruled in Shane Stykes' favor.

Craig LaBell says it's the biggest piece of evidence investigators have in her unsolved murder. LaBell and his wife took a wrong turn on a back road in 2013 before he saw the headlights in the woods -- something told him to turn around.

He walked into the woods to find the wipers on and the radio blaring.

"I'm looking around getting a little bit nervous myself," he said in an exclusive interview with FOX19. "I just started to pound on the door at that point to try and wake her up! I made enough noise, she should have woke up!"

He opened the passenger door to find baby Aubree covered in blood.

"The baby looked right at me and stared and me and -- blink, blink -- and started to whimper, not really crying hard, just whimpering," he said. "(She was) saying, 'Mama, mama,' and started to twist and turn and the legs were moving, the arms were moving, her head turning toward her mother and she just kept repeating, 'Mama,'" LaBell said.

He tried shaking Brittany Stykes -- no response.

LaBell said he still gets emotional thinking about these still very fresh memory.

"(Brittany's lips were) blue," he said. "Oh my God! It haunts me to this day. On her ribcage, down along her side, I saw the dark, red blood. I used to hunt deer and dark, red blood, that's a kill shot. I lost it! I freaked out! My heart was pounding -- I could hear my own pulse in my head. I was a wreck, yeah."

LaBell blames himself for not doing more -- but at that point, the coroner said she had probably been dead for about 10 minutes after she was last seen in a McDonald's security video.

LaBell is dumbfounded the courts would release that Jeep.

"It means nothing to the case anymore? To the unsolved murder of his wife? That blows my mind," he said.

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin said it is absolutely the plan to appeal the decision ordering them to return the Jeep to the husband. Corbin said he has until Oct. 1 to complete any 3D imaging on the Jeep should they lose the appeal.

The court, by the way, has declined to return the baby seat and the laptop.

Brittany Stykes' family declined to comment on Tuesday, but say they'll have more on the five-year anniversary of her death, which is Aug. 28.

FOX19 is still trying to reach Shane Stykes, but every number we could find for him has been disconnected.

As for LaBell, he's wrestling with her death even today -- he's had several nervous breakdowns and suffers from panic attacks ever since it happened.

There is still a $20,000 reward up for grabs if you can help police solve the murder.

