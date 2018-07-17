Dog struck by arrow near busy Chicago park; police and residents baffled

A dog was hit by an arrow while out for a routine walk in the Albany Park neighborhood in Chicago. (Source: WBBM via CNN)

CHICAGO (WBBM/CNN) – A stroll near a busy Chicago park turned dangerous when an arrow came out of nowhere and struck a dog.

Quincy and her owner Stephanie Hatfield were walking near Jensen Park over the weekend, when Hatfield heard a strange sound.

"I heard a pop and a whoosh," Hatfield said.

Then she saw an archery arrow on the ground.

She said the arrow had hit Quincy in her hind leg, breaking the skin.

"[I was] terrified because I didn't know if another one was coming," Hatfield said. "I'm not sure if it was just a freak accident or if there was any intent."

It happened in the Albany Park neighborhood, which is filled with dogs.

"I hope it was somebody just doing target practice and it got astray, because it's weird," said Bob Blythe, a neighborhood resident.

Fellow resident Karla Menendez said the incident has made her nervous about walking her dog.

"I don't want to risk my dog getting hurt or myself being hurt by an arrow," Menendez said.

As for Quincy, her wound is healing quickly, and she's doing just fine.

Chicago police were called to the scene and took the arrow into evidence. So far, they haven't learned where the arrow came from.

Copyright 2018 WBBM via CNN. All rights reserved.