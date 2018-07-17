Community jumps into action after park tagged with spray paint

Graffiti across a pavilion at Stanbery Park has residents and people who visit the park upset. (Pixabay/file)

Graffiti across a pavilion at Stanbery Park has residents and people who visit the park upset.

Some people FOX19 spoke with Tuesday said this isn't the first time it's been tagged.

"It's disappointing. It's happened before and we don't know who or why people are doing it," said Mary Heyl, a Mount Washington resident.

Park-goers like Kim Kempke are calling the graffiti a major eyesore.

"It's just infuriating. This park is so beautiful," said Kempke.

After photos of the tagging went up on Facebook, volunteers stepped up to help clean it. Heyl was one of those people.

"We could do nothing with it. We sprayed it, we scrubbed it and we didn't do anything," she said.

On Wednesday a new round of volunteers plan on coming out. Kempke says it's hard to get spray-paint out of brick so they had to wait for a heavy duty pressure washer. Heyl hopes this is the last time the community has to deal with graffiti but isn't sure it will be.

"It's a vicious cycle," she said.

Kempke doesn't want some bad eggs to give the park a bad reputation.

"They see this and think the park isn't safe. It's not perfect but it's definitely a beautiful place," Kempke said.

At least one person has been arrested in the case. Details about that suspect have not been released.

