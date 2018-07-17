'Tell your people to calm down': Footage of Stormy Daniels arrest released

Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped. (Source: CNN, Columbus police)

One week after porn star Stormy Daniels was arrested at a Columbus strip club and walked inside a police station, officers have released body camera footage of the incident.

Certain people in that video have been blurred to keep their identity anonymous.

Charges against the adult film actress for allegedly touching three undercover detectives were dismissed Thursday.

She's coming back next month. The manager of the Vanity Gentlemen's Club tells The Columbus Dispatch that Daniels will perform there Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.

Daniels is known for claiming that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president. The president has denied that.

