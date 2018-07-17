Fairfield man fighting to keep pit bull service dog

A Fairfield man is fighting to keep his service dog, which is currently not allowed in the city because of an ordinance banning pit bulls. (Provided)

A Fairfield man is fighting to keep his service dog, which is currently not allowed in the city because of an ordinance banning pit bulls.

Kevin Gibbs has lived in the Timber Hollow complex for a little more than a year. Though pit bulls are banned in the city, he says he should be protected under the American Disabilities Act.

Gibbs was born with frontal lobe damage, which impairs his memory and can cause abrupt mood changes. He also suffers from anxiety but says his conditions have become more manageable with the help of his service dog Bella.

"She helps my anxiety and stress and things of that nature," said Gibbs.

Two weeks ago he experienced a new level of stress after a complaint from a neighbor about Bella. He was cited for having a pit bull which is labeled as a vicious dog and is banned in the city of Fairfield.

"I explained to them multiple times she was a service dog. They told me I either need to remove the dog from the city which I eventually did or move," said Gibbs.

He's had Bella for the past eight months and he says he now remembers how difficult it is to function without her.

"I had two anxiety attacks in one night. The emergency service workers found me clutching my cell phone with her picture on it," said Gibbs.

He missed his court hearing on July 5 because of a recent stay at the hospital. He said the police came to his house and arrested him.

The American Disabilities Act states that any type of dog breed can be a service animal and that municipalities that prohibit specific breeds of dog must make an exception for a service animal unless it poses a direct threat to the health or safety of others. FOX19 did speak to the manager of the Timber Hollow Apartment Complex she declined to comment on the incident and the city representative told us it is a police matter. We also left messaged with the Fairfield Police Department but our calls were not returned.

"This entire situation has been nothing but a nightmare," said Gibbs.

For the past two weeks Bella has stayed at a pet resort out of the city and now Gibbs is making plans to move.

On Tuesday Gibbs was in court and was found guilty of harboring a pit bull. He will now have to pay a $250 fine. Those who feel they have been discriminated against because of a service animal can file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice.

