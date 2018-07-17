Pug mug: Adorable trespasser apprehended in NJ

Police later posted an update saying the owner was located and that the pug “has been released on bail.” (Source: Facebook/Cape May Police Department)

(RNN) – He’s the cutest criminal in Cape May, NJ.

Police there over the weekend posted on Facebook a mug shot of a serial trespasser they found “sneaking through yards.”

The culprit? A pug named Bean.

The department called the shot a #pugmug. Others called it the "pugshot."

In their post, police said, “This is what happens when you run away from home. This guy was captured sneaking through yards on the 1300 block on New Jersey Avenue.”

They later posted an update saying the owner was located and that the pug “has been released on bail.”

The post, which shows the little pug being held in front of a letter board by an officer, was shared more than 9,000 times and received more than 5,000 reactions.

