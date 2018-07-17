Cincinnati police investigating chase that resulted in crash, flipped vehicle

A brief police chase led to a crash and sent people to an area hospital Tuesday.

Cincinnati fire crews worked to free someone from a red sedan that had flipped on its top during the chase. Dante Ware, 24, was the man stuck in the vehicle, police said, and charges are pending.

It all unfolded around 7:15 p.m. at Borden and Dreman.

Ware is accused of crashing into a black car, and witnesses at the scene say his vehicle flipped several times. Kids inside that black car were taken to Cincinnati Children's with minor injuries.

It's unclear what sparked the pursuit. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

