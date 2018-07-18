Ohio prison staff set to execute killer of man met in bar

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is set to execute a condemned killer for a three-decades-old fatal stabbing.
Death row inmate Robert Van Hook was sentenced to die for stabbing and strangling David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Prosecutors say he made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.
Van Hook's execution by a combination of three drugs is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) rejected his request for clemency, and the inmate doesn't have any appeals pending.
Van Hook's attorneys say they're disappointed the governor didn't give more weight to his military service and childhood physical, mental and sexual abuse.
Self's family supports the execution, telling the Ohio Parole Board he's missed every day.
