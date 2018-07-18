Authorities ID man electrocuted while operating lift

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Fire officials in Ohio have identified a man electrocuted when he made contact with power lines while operating a portable lift.
Authorities have identified the man who was killed Saturday in Hamilton as 67-year-old David Robertson.
Officials said power was quickly cut to the area and emergency crews responded. Robertson, of Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene in the city roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.
The Butler County Coroner's Office and Hamilton police are investigating the death that has been ruled accidental.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One week after porn star Stormy Daniels was arrested at a Columbus strip club and walked inside a police station, officers have released the body camera footage of that arrest.Full Story >
One week after porn star Stormy Daniels was arrested at a Columbus strip club and walked inside a police station, officers have released the body camera footage of that arrest.Full Story >
A brief police chase led to a crash and sent people to an area hospital Tuesday.Full Story >
A brief police chase led to a crash and sent people to an area hospital Tuesday.Full Story >
A Fairfield man is fighting to keep his service dog, which is currently not allowed in the city because of an ordinance banning pit bulls.Full Story >
A Fairfield man is fighting to keep his service dog, which is currently not allowed in the city because of an ordinance banning pit bulls.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped. (Source: CNN, Columbus police)Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped. (Source: CNN, Columbus police)Full Story >
The man who found Brittany Stykes dead in a Jeep in Aug. 2013 says releasing that vehicle to her husband would be an incredible miscarriage of justice.Full Story >
The man who found Brittany Stykes dead in a Jeep in Aug. 2013 says releasing that vehicle to her husband would be an incredible miscarriage of justice.Full Story >