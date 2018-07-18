Markers planned for Revolutionary War veterans in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Nearly two dozen markers are planned for Revolutionary War veterans who settled in south-central Kentucky.

The Daily News reports the Simpson County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution said the group will put up a marker in the Old City Cemetery for 22 known Revolutionary War veterans who died in Simpson County.

The group's vice regent, Lu Ann Ferguson, says records show a few of the soldiers have old headstones, but it's unclear where most are buried. She says records weren't kept very well before 1900, but the group is still looking for information.

She hopes to have the markers installed next year in time for Simpson County's bicentennial.

The Franklin City Commission has approved installing the markers.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

