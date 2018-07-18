Federal program to help employers with tough hires

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Career Center has a new plan to help employers hire hard-to-place applicants, such as those with substance abuse problems or a criminal record.

The center is offering a $5,000, six-month fidelity bond through a U.S. Department of Labor program.

The federal program allows employers to insure their business against theft, forgery, larceny or embezzlement if they hire at-risk job seekers who cannot get private coverage. The bond covers the first six months of employment at no cost to the employer.

Job-seekers with poor credit, criminal backgrounds and economically disadvantaged youth and adults are some of those eligible for the program.

A release from the Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet says the program has helped about 40,000 workers around the country.

