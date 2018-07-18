Teacher loses license over sexual misconduct with student

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio high school teacher and volleyball coach who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a student has lost her teaching license.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 31-year-old Hilary Dattilo had her teaching license revoked earlier this month after she pleaded guilty to a felony charge of gross sexual imposition.
Police began investigating the former Hamilton High School teacher after parents reported possible inappropriate contact between Dattilo and a 16-year-old girl.
Schools Superintendent Larry Knapp says Dattilo started working at the district in August, and she was placed on unpaid leave in December.
Dattilo faces up to 18 months in prison during her sentencing scheduled for July 31.
She will have to register as a sex offender as part of her plea deal.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
