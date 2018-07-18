Daycare provider who tried to hang toddler receives probation

A record 10 home runs. A slew of strikeouts. The all-or-nothing All-Star Game mirrored what baseball has become.Full Story >
A record 10 home runs. A slew of strikeouts. The all-or-nothing All-Star Game mirrored what baseball has become.Full Story >
A judge sentenced the woman to 10 years of probation, citing her poor mental health in the 2016 incident as a mitigating factor.Full Story >
A judge sentenced the woman to 10 years of probation, citing her poor mental health in the 2016 incident as a mitigating factor.Full Story >
Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.Full Story >
Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.Full Story >
People angry over an art gallery's anti-Trump image in Portland, OR, are threatening the founder and other business owners in the building.Full Story >
People angry over an art gallery's anti-Trump image in Portland, OR, are threatening the founder and other business owners in the building.Full Story >
Police in NJ over the weekend posted on Facebook a mug shot of a serial trespasser they found “sneaking through yards.” The culprit? A pug named Bean.Full Story >
Police in NJ over the weekend posted on Facebook a mug shot of a serial trespasser they found “sneaking through yards.” The culprit? A pug named Bean.Full Story >