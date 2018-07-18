Daycare provider who tried to hang toddler receives probation

A judge sentenced 43-year-old Nataliia Karia to 10 years of probation, citing her poor mental health in the 2016 incident as a mitigating factor. (Source: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office/WCCO/CNN, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) – A daycare worker who admitted to hanging a toddler in her care will not receive the jail time prosecutors argued for after a judge decided her mental health was a mitigating factor.

Nataliia Karia, 43, faced charges in a November 2016 incident during which she said she put a 16-month-old in a noose in her Minneapolis basement.

She then fled the scene, striking a pedestrian and bicyclist in the process.

Fortunately, the boy was saved by another parent, and the other two victims also survived.

Speaking through an interpreter, the Ukrainian immigrant wiped away tears in a Minneapolis court Monday as she apologized to the toddler’s parents and her other victims.

"Please forgive me for everything that happened to the boy and that terrible day," Karia said. "Unfortunately, you will have to live with those injuries that I caused you."

During the sentencing, Karia explained she was suicidal and suffering from severe mental illness at the time of the incident. She alleged her abusive husband wouldn’t spend money for emergency care or medication.

"My husband was only thinking about money, how much money we would lose if we closed the daycare and how much it would cost if he took me to the emergency room,” Karia said.

Prosecutors were seeking mandatory prison time, saying Karia would get the mental health care she needs there, but Judge Jay Quam ruled the woman’s mental state a mitigating factor in the sentence.

"The question remains as to why a mother of four children, who has no known history of physical aggression or other criminal behavior, would engage in such acts of violence,” Quam said.

The judge also considered several letters of support from parents of other children Karia had cared for, many stating her actions that day were completely out of character.

Karia will serve 10 years of probation. She is not allowed to do any more daycare work and will be placed on electronic home monitoring.

She says she is in the process of divorcing her husband.

Copyright 2018 WCCO, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via CNN. All rights reserved.