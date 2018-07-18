Bear attacks elderly NH woman after breaking into house to look for food

Apryl Rogers, 71, suffered facial injuries as well as several fractures to her neck and head. (Source: Family photos/Grafton County Police/WBZ/CNN)

GRAFTON, NH (WBZ/CNN) – A 71-year-old New Hampshire woman may lose an eye after a bear broke into her home in the middle of the night and attacked when she tried yelling at it to get it out.

Apryl Rogers, 71, woke up in the middle of the night to the noises of what sounded like someone rummaging around her kitchen, according to her daughter, Stacey Murray.

But the intruder turned out not to be a person at all.

A bear left claw marks on the kitchen door and emptied cabinets in the Grafton, NH, home.

"This was just a complete mess. Even the door to the oven was open. There's bear feces everywhere. There's blood all over the place, and yeah, it was like a war happened,” Murray said.

Rogers, who uses a wheelchair, yelled at the bear to get out, according to Murray. But instead, it attacked her, swiping at her face.

"Her injuries are all facial injuries. She has nothing else because it swiped her a couple times. There's a possibility she's going to lose an eye,” Murray said.

Murray says her mother also has several fractures to her neck and head.

"After it attacked her, somehow, some way, she was able to get to a phone and call 911, which is a miracle in itself,” Murray said.

Rogers underwent a more than 6-hour surgery. She is expected to be OK.

But while her family says Rogers is strong, this encounter is beyond scary.

"I mean, having bears in the area is one thing, but for it to actually come in a house is another thing,” Murray said.

State Fish and Game officials say an attack like this one is highly unusual. They believe the bear, looking for food, got bold and wandered into Rogers’ home through a side door.

"Even though she was in her own home, she ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time with this bear in there,” said Major Jim Juneau with Fish and Game.

Wildlife officials are trying to track and trap the bear.

Copyright 2018 WBZ, Family photos, Grafton County Police via CNN. All rights reserved.