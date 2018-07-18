Can FC Cincinnati smash another attendance record?

A judge sentenced the woman to 10 years of probation, citing her poor mental health in the 2016 incident as a mitigating factor.Full Story >
A judge sentenced the woman to 10 years of probation, citing her poor mental health in the 2016 incident as a mitigating factor.Full Story >
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies got into a chase and exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected car thieves.Full Story >
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies got into a chase and exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected car thieves.Full Story >
The state of Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving.Full Story >
The state of Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving.Full Story >
A South Carolina woman has been given a tough time on social media after she posted her ire toward nursing mothers in public.Full Story >
A South Carolina woman has been given a tough time on social media after she posted her ire toward nursing mothers in public.Full Story >
Meet Columbo – a miracle puppy who was hit by a car and now has a forever home.Full Story >
Meet Columbo – a miracle puppy who was hit by a car and now has a forever home.Full Story >