Can FC Cincinnati smash another attendance record?

We won’t have to wait too long to find out.

FC Cincinnati takes on Charlotte Independence Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium.

Adding to the excitement, the match will be nationally televised match on ESPN 2.

FC Cincinnati is no stranger to breaking attendance records.

Their last televised match on ESPN against MLS Chicago Fire brought in more than 32,000 fans to Nippert Stadium.

You also can’t forget the Friendly against Crystal Palace that drew more than 35,000 people.

For the 2018 season FCC also set a United Soccer League record for a home opener with close to 25,000 in attendance.

It has certainly been an exciting time for FC Cincinnati and their fans since their inception in August of 2015.

According to their website, FC Cincinnati averages about 25,000 fans per game.

I’m talking about @fccincinnati this morning on @FOX19.

It’s a nationally televised game against @CLTIndependence. Will they break another attendance record? I hope so! pic.twitter.com/8LXSYLwYAq — Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) July 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.