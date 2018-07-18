Can FC Cincinnati smash another attendance record? - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Can FC Cincinnati smash another attendance record?

By Alison Montoya, Reporter
FC Cincinnati takes on Charlotte Independent Wednesday night at Nippert Stadium. (FOX19 NOW/file) FC Cincinnati takes on Charlotte Independent Wednesday night at Nippert Stadium. (FOX19 NOW/file)
We won’t have to wait too long to find out.

FC Cincinnati takes on Charlotte Independence Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium.

Adding to the excitement, the match will be nationally televised match on ESPN 2.

FC Cincinnati is no stranger to breaking attendance records.

Their last televised match on ESPN against MLS Chicago Fire brought in more than 32,000 fans to Nippert Stadium.

You also can’t forget the Friendly against Crystal Palace that drew more than 35,000 people.

For the 2018 season FCC also set a United Soccer League record for a home opener with close to 25,000 in attendance.

It has certainly been an exciting time for FC Cincinnati and their fans since their inception in August of 2015.

According to their website, FC Cincinnati averages about 25,000 fans per game.

