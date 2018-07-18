Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke during Trump's Scotland visit

The 19-year veteran of the U.S. Secret Service suffered a massive stroke on Sunday in Scotland. (Source: AP Graphics)

(RNN) - A U.S. Secret Service special agent who was on President Donald Trump's security team died in a hospital in Scotland on Tuesday morning after suffering a massive stroke.

The man, who hasn't been identified yet, suffered the stroke on Sunday while traveling, the U.S. Secret Service said.

A 19-year veteran of the law enforcement agency, he was surrounded by his immediate family and colleagues when he died.

The U.S. Secret Service called the fallen agent "a dedicated professional of the highest order."

"The Secret Service thanks the medical personnel in Scotland, in addition to the members of the White House Medical Unit and Police Scotland who provided exceptional care and support for a member of our family," the agency said.

Trump visited his Turnberry, Scotland, golf resort as part of his European tour, which included stops in Brussels, Belgium, to take part in the NATO summit and London to speak with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II. Trump also visited Helsinki, Finland, for a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. Secret Service is one of the oldest federal law enforcement agencies, dating back to 1865, and was originally founded to counter widespread counterfeiting.

Thirty-six agents are currently listed on the Secret Service Wall of Honor, which memorializes those who died while on duty - some killed in accidents and some murdered.

