Mummy movies in real life: People warn against opening black sarcophagus

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT (RNN) - We need Brendan Fraser and fast.

The end of the world may be upon us as archaeologists dare to open an estimated 2,000-year-old sarcophagus found in Alexandria, Egypt.

The public is frantically warning the scientists about a possible curse they could release on mankind and send us all into oblivion – the plot of every mummy movie ever.

“The start of every horror and dark fantasy movie about Egypt since the beginning of cinema history...yep. This should go well,” said one Twitter ever.

The start of every horror and dark fantasy movie about Egypt since the beginning of cinema history...yep. This should go well. — Jon_Davis (@JDAvatar) July 11, 2018

If we've learned anything from every Mummy movie of the last 100 years, its that this sarcophagus must not be opened. https://t.co/aLuliTBBlb — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 11, 2018

No matter how bad the world gets, sometimes I just look up and thank my lucky stars that I was blessed to live on Earth during a time when archaeologists have found and plan to open a massive black sarcophagus virtually guaranteed to destroy us all. — Dan Wells (@TheDanWells) July 17, 2018

Archaeologist estimate the structure is nine-feet-long, five-feet-wide and dates back to the Egyptian Ptolemaic period, between 323-30 B.C.

“I know how this one goes,” mentioned another user.

The coffin is estimated to weigh 30 tons.

The sarcophagus was discovered in early July at an Egyptian construction site. A worn alabaster head of a man was found nearby the burial site, and may be the structures inhabitants, according to National Geographic.

The ancient coffin is the largest to be discovered in Alexandria. It's believe is Alexander the Great who founded the city in 331 B.C. His tomb has never been found.

If the world ends, we’ll know any day now.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.