The Latest: Condemned killer meets with priests, friends

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the execution of Robert Van Hook (all times local):
8:45 a.m.
An Ohio prisons spokeswoman says a condemned killed set for execution has spent the morning meeting with Roman Catholic priests and friends.
Spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says Robert Van Hook spent much of the night lying on his bed and singing and later listening to music.
Smith says Van Hook slept only briefly and awoke shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Van Hook showered, asked for leftover strawberry cheesecake from his last meal the night before and performed a Buddhist chant with a friend who was visiting. Smith says Van Hook also took communion the evening before.
Smith says Van Hook's mood has been good and visits with friends and attorneys were upbeat.
He was sentenced to die for stabbing and strangling David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.
12:05 a.m.
Ohio is set to execute a condemned killer for a three-decades-old fatal stabbing.
Death row inmate Robert Van Hook was sentenced to die for stabbing and strangling David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Prosecutors say he made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.
Van Hook's execution by a combination of three drugs is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) rejected his request for clemency, and the inmate doesn't have any appeals pending.
Van Hook's attorneys say they're disappointed the governor didn't give more weight to his military service and childhood physical, mental and sexual abuse.
Self's family supports the execution, telling the Ohio Parole Board he's missed every day.
