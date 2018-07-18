Convicted serial killer wants 2nd chance at life in prison instead of Death Row

Convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland gets a second chance at life in prison without parole instead of Death Row when his re-sentencing begins next week.

Some 125 jurors will receive questionnaires Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court ahead of jury selection Monday, court officials said.

Testimony is expected to begin mid-week before Judge Patrick Dinkelacker.

Kirkland, 49, was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter for the 1987 killing of Leona Douglas, 28, in Walnut Hills.

He served 16 years in a state prison and was released in 2003, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Then, in 2010, Kirkland was convicted of killing four more people: two women and two teenage girls.

Before the jury trial began, he pleaded guilty to killing two of them: 45-year-old Mary Jo Newton and 25-year-old Kimya Rolison and sentenced to life in prison.

After the trial, Kirkland was convicted of murder in the death of 14-year-old Casonya Crawford in 2006 and the 2007 slaying of 13-year-old Esme Kenney.

Esme's brutal murder was the one that finally prompted authorities to tie all the killings to Kirkand.

He was arrested shortly after raping, killing and burning Esme. She bumped into him while jogging near the Winton Road reservoir.

The jury recommended the death penalty for Crawford and Kenney's deaths, and the judge concurred.

But last year, the Ohio State Supreme Court ordered a re-sentencing hearing.

They said prosecutors may have been prejudicial in their closing arguments of Esme and Casonya's killings.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters told jurors Kirkland deserved to die. It's wasn't enough that he was already sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of Rolison and Newton.

Esme and Casonya shouldn't be "freebies," he said.

Now, the man who sexually assaulted, strangled and then burned the bodies of three of his victims could get a lighter sentence.

He could be allowed to live out his days in prison without the possibility of parole.

Once the jury is set for the re-sentencing, testimony must occur all over again, putting the families through the anguish of reliving the grisly slayings.

The re-sentencing was abruptly postponed last year after Kirkland received new counsel.

In a surprise announcement in court the day jury selection was to begin, his lawyers announced they wanted off the case.

They said they didn't feel they could represent Kirkland after learning he was talking to an attorney for the State Public Defender's Office.

