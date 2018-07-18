Police looking for missing man with dementia

Authorities said the mother initially refused medics entry to the house, and they had to take the baby from her arms to take him to the hospital.Full Story >
Authorities said the mother initially refused medics entry to the house, and they had to take the baby from her arms to take him to the hospital.Full Story >
A judge sentenced the woman to 10 years of probation, citing her poor mental health in the 2016 incident as a mitigating factor.Full Story >
A judge sentenced the woman to 10 years of probation, citing her poor mental health in the 2016 incident as a mitigating factor.Full Story >
Caffery Todd Sheather, 45, was sentenced to the maximum, five years, for sex assault III Tuesday.Full Story >
Caffery Todd Sheather, 45, was sentenced to the maximum, five years, for sex assault III Tuesday.Full Story >
Nole E. Remagen suffered a stroke on Sunday while traveling, the U.S. Secret Service said.Full Story >
Nole E. Remagen suffered a stroke on Sunday while traveling, the U.S. Secret Service said.Full Story >
The 95 bodies appear to be male and were most likely part of a convict labor camp.Full Story >
The 95 bodies appear to be male and were most likely part of a convict labor camp.Full Story >