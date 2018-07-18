Police looking for missing man with dementia

Pierce Township police are looking for Jack H. Campbell, 84, who has moderate dementia and high blood pressure. He was last seen leaving to visit family in Ft. Wayne, Indiana (Pierce Township Police)

Pierce Township police are looking for a missing man who has moderate dementia.

Police say 84-year-old Jack H. Campbell left to visit family in Ft. Wayne, Indiana Tuesday around 11 a.m.

Campbell's last known contact was with the Miami County Sheriff's department near Piqua, Ohio around 1:30 p.m.

Police say Campbell also suffers from high blood pressure and doesn't have his medication with him.

He's described as being 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, and bald with blue eyes.

Police say Campbell was driving a 2000 Gold Toyota Avalon with the Ohio license plate AIS6438.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-732-2231.

