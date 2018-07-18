Gov. Bevin extends contract to investigate predecessor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has extended a contract with an Indiana law firm to investigate corruption in his Democratic predecessor's administration.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the potential cost to Kentucky taxpayers for Bevin's investigation of former Gov. Steve Beshear's administration has doubled to reach $1 million.
Bevin's administration approved a two-year, $500,000 extension in June of its contract with the Indianapolis office of Taft Stettinius & Hollister to search for corruption in Beshear's administration. It had awarded the contract to the firm in 2016 through the state Finance and Administration Cabinet.
Cabinet spokeswoman Pamela Trautner said Tuesday the renewed contract is for investigative and legal services.
Beshear says Bevin "has now decided to waste another half a million dollars and another two years to continue his fruitless search."
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
A Sharonville man has arrived at Ohio's death house, where in a few hours, he will be executed.Full Story >
A Sharonville man has arrived at Ohio's death house, where in a few hours, he will be executed.Full Story >
Pierce Township police are looking for a missing man who has moderate dementia.Full Story >
Pierce Township police are looking for a missing man who has moderate dementia.Full Story >
Can FC Cincinnati smash another attendance record? We won’t have to wait too long to find out.Full Story >
Can FC Cincinnati smash another attendance record? We won’t have to wait too long to find out.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >