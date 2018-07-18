APNewsBreak: Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A congressman who coached wrestling at Ohio State University has been interviewed by the law firm investigating allegations that a now-dead team doctor sexually abused male athletes there decades ago.
The spokesman for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says the congressman spoke Monday with the firm looking into allegations against Dr. Richard Strauss and how the school responded to any complaints about Strauss.
Jordan has publicly said he was never aware of abuse when he was an assistant coach from 1987 to 1995. Spokesman Ian Fury says Jordan told the investigators the same thing.
Jordan has repeatedly denied some former wrestlers' claims that he knew they were inappropriately groped by Strauss.
Jordan has said he'll cooperate with the investigators.
Ohio State says the allegations involve athletes from 14 sports. Strauss killed himself in 2005.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
No need to alert Nicolas Cage, an expert locksmith is back on the case at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Wednesday to recover the potential treasure locked inside a safe.Full Story >
No need to alert Nicolas Cage, an expert locksmith is back on the case at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Wednesday to recover the potential treasure locked inside a safe.Full Story >
A Sharonville man has arrived at Ohio's death house, where in a few hours, he will be executed.Full Story >
A Sharonville man has arrived at Ohio's death house, where in a few hours, he will be executed.Full Story >
Pierce Township police are looking for a missing man who has moderate dementia.Full Story >
Pierce Township police are looking for a missing man who has moderate dementia.Full Story >
Can FC Cincinnati smash another attendance record? We won’t have to wait too long to find out.Full Story >
Can FC Cincinnati smash another attendance record? We won’t have to wait too long to find out.Full Story >