AL Walmart employees sprang into action to rescue baby from hot car

Casey Hornsby was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. after leaving her baby in a hot car (Source: Valley Police)

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – A mother is now in jail after leaving her eight-month-old baby in a hot car on Tuesday.

According to the Valley Police Department, around 5 p.m. they were called to Walmart after an employee who was taking a break saw a female and a toddler get out of a white car and go into the store.

Around 15 to 20 minutes later, the employee walked past the car and saw the baby in the back seat.

Police say the windows were up and the car was not running.

The employee got some coworkers and bystanders to break the window to get the child out.

The child was red-faced and lethargic and they took the child inside of the store to cool him off.

Officers arrived on the scene and tried to make contact with the owner of the vehicle.

When they finally contacted the owner, Casey Hornsby, she said she forgot the child was in the backseat.

DHR was called and took custody of the children and reunited them with their father.

Hornsby is currently in Chambers County Jail and is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

