Gigantic Jeff Goldblum statue marks Jurassic Park anniversary

LONDON (RNN) - A 25-foot statue of Jeff Goldblum appeared in London Wednesday to mark Jurassic Park's release a quarter century ago.

The enormous statue features a bare-chested Jeff Goldblum which organizers say weighs 331 lbs.

The statue is homage to Dr. Ian Malcolm, the character Goldblum plays in Jurassic Park’s films.

Reports say the statue took more than six weeks and 250 hours to create.

A streaming service in the UK called Now TV has dubbed the statue on Twitter as hashtag JurassicJeff.

Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25? ??????



To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum ??????



He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow ??#JurassicJeff #JP25 pic.twitter.com/Oimt6WAc8A — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

The statue will be in London’s Potter’s Field until Thursday evening for fans to enjoy.

Goldblum portrays Dr. Ian Malcolm in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' which is now in theaters.

