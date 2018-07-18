Heavy metal sign language interpreter steals the show

An American Sign Language interpreter is scoring rave reviews for her passionate heavy metal performance. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – How often does the woman doing sign language steal the show?

Never, until now.

American Sign Language interpreter Lindsay Rothschild-Cross is scoring rave reviews for her passionate performance during a Lamb of God concert in Austin, TX.

Not only does she sign the lyrics, Rothschild-Cross embodies every guitar riff, drum crash and vocal scream.

Freddie Ibarra recorded her take-no-prisoners approach and posted it to his Facebook account.

“All the fury and the aggressiveness of Lamb of God, transmitted and carried by this girl in sign language for deaf people ... metal without borders, my respects,” Ibarra said.

Rothschild-Cross works for Amber G Productions, which provides ASL interpreters for concerts.

The video’s an internet hit with views nearing the million mark.

Rock on, Lindsay. Rock on.

