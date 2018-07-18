VIDEO: 'Donut' come between Middletown police and their sweets in epic lip sync challenge

'Donut' look any further; the Middletown Police Department just won the lip sync challenge.

The Butler County cops channeled their inner sweet tooth while lip syncing and acting along to a sweet tune; Need You Now, by Lady Antebellum, to be exact.

Giving the well-known stereotype visual representation, officers and personnel with the department pine, plead, and pray for their love of all that is sweet and hole-y -- and covered in sugar, chocolate, sprinkles, and icing.

Middletown decided to give the viral-sensation challenge a (cinnamon) twist by turning their tune into a full-blown music video.

The video, sure to take the cake and make other departments 'jelly,' was posted to the department's Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

'Donut' worry, the officers do finally get their sugar-filled wishes fulfilled when a staffer brings in a box. The somber tune does take a hilarious and sad turn for one offer though: Chief Rodney Muterspaw.

Chief Muterspaw walks in searching for the last donut, but it's gone to the dogs -- or police dog. It appears from the video that K-9 Aki makes an appearance gobbling up the last bite.

Watching the effort and acting that went in to making this musical masterpiece, Middletown's video is the (Bavarian) cream of the crop.

