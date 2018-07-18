Ex-police officer accused of using excessive force indicted

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) - A former police officer accused of using excessive force against a man in custody in Ohio has been indicted on federal charges.
Authorities say the indictment unsealed Wednesday charges 28-year-old El'Shawn Williams with deprivation of rights, by using excessive force against the man, and with making a false report and witness tampering.
The indictment alleges the former Put-in-Bay officer injured the man by punching and striking him multiple times in the head and body on Aug. 25, 2017. It also alleges Williams wrote a report minimizing the force used and failing to disclose he struck the victim after the man was restrained by another officer.
Authorities also say Williams gave false statements to an investigator.
Williams' attorney, Daniel Morris, declined to comment immediately. He said he hadn't seen the indictment.
