Cintas Center to host 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Regional

Xavier Athletics and the Cincinnati USA Sports Commission were selected to host one of the NCAA Women's Basketball Regionals in 2021 at Cintas Center.



"We are excited to partner with the Cincinnati USA Sports Commission to host a regional for the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament," said Xavier Vice President for Administration and Director of Athletics Greg Christopher. "After previously hosting first and second round action, we are thrilled at the opportunity to host again and showcase the newly renovated Cintas Center."



The Cintas Center will be one of four regional sites for the NCAA women's basketball tournament in 2021. The games will be played from March 26-29.



Xavier and the Cintas Center most recently hosted women's tournament games in 2011.



Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.