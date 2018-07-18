City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels

By Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.
In a memo to the city's police chief, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says Wednesday that future charges filed under that law will not be prosecuted. Klein has also dismissed charges brought against two other employees arrested with Daniels.
The law states dancers at "sexually oriented" businesses are prohibited from touching customers and vice versa.
Klein says the law is "glaringly inequitable" because its applicability depends on how regularly the employee performs. He also says employees who touch police are not in violation because on-duty public officials are not legally considered patrons.
Daniels' lawyer says he applauds Klein's decision.
Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for Columbus police.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
Donut look any further; the Middletown Police Department just won the lip sync challenge.Full Story >
Donut look any further; the Middletown Police Department just won the lip sync challenge.Full Story >
A convicted serial killer wants a second chance at life in prison without parole instead of Death Row.Full Story >
A convicted serial killer wants a second chance at life in prison without parole instead of Death Row.Full Story >