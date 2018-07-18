'Shazam!' trailer debuts at San Diego Comic-Con

(RNN) - We’ve seen plenty of movies about Batman.

Superman has soared across the big screen several times. Even Wonder Woman and Green Lantern have had solo films.

But now DC is introducing moviegoers to a character that has been around since 1939 that has somehow failed to make it to theaters before now. Warner Bros. released the first trailer for “Shazam!” at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

The DC Extended Universe is often criticized for being too dark and serious. “Shazam!” could provide the comic relief the shared-universe has been looking for.

The main character is Billy Batson, a 14-year-old kid portrayed by Asher Angel. An ancient wizard grants him magical powers that are activated when Batson shouts “SHAZAM!”

His powers transform Batson from a kid into an adult superhero with a godlike physique. He has the wisdom of Solomon, strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury. (Get it?)

The adult version of Batson is played by Zachary Levi. Dijmon Hounsou portrays the ancient wizard that grants Batson his abilities.

Mark Strong plays the villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

Fans can expect to see the film hit theaters on April 5, 2019.

