Lakota West and St. Xavier football to play at Paul Brown Stadium

Paul Brown Stadium will once again host a Division I high school football matchup when Lakota West and St. Xavier face off on Friday, August 24 at 7 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for Nippert Stadium, but due to NCAA conflicts the teams needed to find a neutral site that could host the event. Tom Gamble with In-Game Sports was instrumental in contacting and coordination with Hamilton County and the Cincinnati Bengals as they joined together to offer to host the game.

“What an amazing opportunity for our kids and community. These are the kinds of memories that last a lifetime for kids and their families” said Scott Kaufman, Athletic Director for Lakota West High School. “We are grateful to the Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County for making this possible. I also appreciate the help and support Tom Gamble provided in guiding us through this process and I am thrilled that Lakota West and St. X will both still be able to be a part of the Crosstown Showdown later in the 2018 Football Season.”

“We are very humbled to play at Paul Brown Stadium,” said St. Xavier head football coach Steve Specht. “The opportunity for any student athlete to compete in a professional environment is priceless. The memories these young men make will last a lifetime. We appreciate Mr. Brown and the entire Bengals organization for making this a reality.”

Tickets for the game will be available in advance at each of the schools and will be $10.00. Children under 4 will be admitted for free. Tickets will also be available at Paul Brown Stadium the day of the game for $12.00.

Paul Brown Stadium has hosted many high school games over the years. The Elder/ Highlands game in 2000 attracted over 30,000 and the OHSAA Regional Playoff doubleheader in 2001 (featuring St. Xavier vs. Princeton and Colerain vs. Elder) attracted more than 47,000.

