Search continues in PA woods for man accused of threatening Trump, county DA

Authorities are searching for Shawn Christy, who faces federal charges after allegedly posting threats to President Trump on his Facebook page. (Source: WBRE via CNN)

SCRANTON, PA (WBRE/CNN/RNN) – The search continues for a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Trump and a county prosecutor.

Federal, state and local police spent Tuesday morning combing the woods behind the Scranton School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children in Lackawanna County, PA, looking for 27-year-old Shawn Christy.

Authorities have been searching for Christy since the middle of June, after he allegedly made online threats against President Trump and John Morganelli, the district attorney of Northampton County, PA.

"Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump," Christy reportedly posted to Facebook.

Christy was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges related to the online threats, which were posted to his Facebook page between June 3 and June 12.

Christy has a long history of allegedly threatening or harassing public officials. In 2010, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin served Christy with a protection-from-abuse order for bombarding her with discomfiting emails.

The following year, Christy and his father Craig Christy were arrested on charges of making harassing phone calls to Palin's lawyers.

Shawn Christy was sentenced to probation and anger management classes for threatening to shoot a tax collection clerk in Bangor, PA. He was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly swung a large stick at Stephan Holly, the mayor of McAdoo, PA.

Christy also has arrest warrants for charges of burglary, probation violation and failure to appear in court.

He's reportedly threatened to harm officers who try to arrest him. U.S. Marshals said they consider Christy armed and dangerous.

"He's an individual, that when he's a fugitive, he's known to travel," said Robert Clark with the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force. "The last time the Marshals Service arrested him was in Texas in February, so he's not a stranger to travel."

Earlier this month, in an effort to evade agents, Christy allegedly stole a truck from his former employer at Hazleton Oil, which was later found near the Canadian border.

U.S. Marshals believe Christy stole another vehicle in that area and made his way back down to northeastern Pennsylvania.

On Friday, that second stolen vehicle overheated on an interstate. Authorities believe Christy then broke into the Scranton School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children.

Once inside the school, federal agents said Christy stole bread and milk – and damaged a vending machine – before going out into the woods.

His actions were caught on surveillance cameras.

"I think [the video] helped [investigators]. We got that to them as quickly as we could – full cooperation," said Lou Vitale, operations manager for the school.

After searching the woods near the school Tuesday, authorities didn't find Christy, but they did find some food he allegedly took.

"It seems to us that he's becoming more desperate by the day. He allegedly now has two vehicle thefts, a burglary into this school, and it's imperative for the Marshals Service to find him," Clark said.

Craig Christy, the fugitive's father, said he doesn't think his son would hurt anyone, and that he hopes he’ll peacefully turn himself in.

