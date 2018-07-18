Woman accused of beating 85-year-old mother to death after being left out of will

A Florida woman is accused of killing her elderly mother in a dispute over inheritance. (Source: WSVN/Broward County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WSVN/CNN) – A Florida woman is behind bars after police said she beat her 85-year-old mother to death.

The motive? Authorities said she was angry about being left out of her mother's will.

Neighbors inside the Fort Lauderdale neighborhood were stunned after the arrest of 52-year-old Gabriela Perero last week.

"It was really shocking," a neighbor said.

Police said Perero told them, "I pushed her down, grabbed her, and tore the skin off her arm."

Perero nearly confessed to the crime on camera when she appeared before a judge Monday.

When the judge told Perero she was facing a charge of premeditated murder, Perero responded: "It wasn't premeditated, but I did murder [inaudible]."

Perero's attorney jumped in to stop his client from incriminating herself.

The judge then offered Perero some legal advice.

"You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you," the judge told Perero.

Meanwhile, disbelief remained back in the quiet neighborhood where Perero lived with her mother.

"We were all shocked. Everybody was. Really terrified of what happened. We never expected that to happen here," a neighbor said.

Perero is being held without bond at the Broward County jail.

Copyright 2018 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.