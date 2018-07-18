Woman found dead at Barren River Lake State Park

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky say a woman has been found dead at Barren River Lake State Park.
News outlets report a conservation officer responded to the scene and found the body of 50-year-old Angela Dunagan on Monday afternoon. Lt. Jeremy McQueary with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says the woman was on the lake with another person when the incident occurred.
Officials say a 911 call was made to report a possible drowning near Narrows Marina at the lake. A death investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
Donut look any further; the Middletown Police Department just won the lip sync challenge.Full Story >
Donut look any further; the Middletown Police Department just won the lip sync challenge.Full Story >
A convicted serial killer wants a second chance at life in prison without parole instead of Death Row.Full Story >
A convicted serial killer wants a second chance at life in prison without parole instead of Death Row.Full Story >