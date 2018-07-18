City Council members call for special session regarding downtown homeless camp

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney is trying to figure out how to handle a homeless camp set up along Third Street at Plum above Fort Washington Way. (WXIX)

Homeless people ordered to move from a downtown camp may not be going anywhere.

City Council members Tamaya Dennard and Chris Seelbach have called for a special session of council Thursday to take a vote. They want more time to decide how to meet the needs of these people who do not have a home.

The camp is set up around Third and Plum streets. FOX19 is told as many as 100 people are currently living underneath the Fort Washington Way Bridge.

On Monday, the city gave residents of the camp a 72-hour notice to pack up their belongings and vacate, citing safety and sanitation concerns.

Mayor John Cranley released a statement Wednesday, saying in part: "Health department officials have confirmed an outbreak of Hepatitis, instances of HIV, and needle sharing at the camp. This is a public health emergency and we are required to respond in a way that ensures safety."

"Let's just back up and think about this," said Sam Landis, founder of the nonprofit group Maslow's Army. "There isn't enough time to uplift this many people and just scatter them about."

Dennard is spearheading the effort behind Thursday's vote. She says she has the five votes necessary to put the closing of this homeless camp on hold until council can hear from the people who are impacted the most.

"I've never been homeless," she said. "A lot of people who are making this decision have never been homeless. So how can we engage the people who are most impacted by this issue to help design a way toward the solution?"

Cranley says this is not a challenge that will be solved overnight. He said acting city manager Patrick Duhaney is working to address this issue in a way that is both compassionate and practical.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.