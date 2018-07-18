Search 'idiot' on Google, get Trump

The Google algorithm looks at the relationship between words, phrases, websites, images and videos in an attempt provide better search results. (Source: Google)

(RNN) – The old algorithm strikes again.

Plug the word “idiot” into a Google image search, hit enter and see what you get.

The first handful of images will be of President Donald Trump.

The likely explanation is the recent attempt by activists in the UK to make the Green Day song “American Idiot” No. 1 when the president was in the country last week.

The Google algorithm looks at the relationship between words, phrases, websites, images and videos in an attempt to provide better search results for its users.

Outcomes like the Trump-idiot connection have been less common since Google changed its algorithm in 2007.

Other infamous pairings include:

Mitt Romney and “completely wrong”

George W. Bush and “miserable failure”

Scientology and “dangerous cult”

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and “buffone”

“Murder” and “abortion”

