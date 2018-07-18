Lay's is releasing 8 new 'local cuisine' flavors

The flavors will be in grocery stores from July 30 through September 23. (Source: Lay's via CNN)

Lay's is releasing eight new potato chip flavors representing local cuisines across the U.S. (Source: Lay's via CNN)

(CNN/RNN) – "Deep Dish Pizza," "Crab Spice" and "Pimento Cheese" – they'll be on the chip aisle soon enough.

Lay's is releasing eight new potato chip flavors, which according to the company is the most it's ever released at the same time.

The new limited-time "Tastes of America" flavors are meant to showcase local cuisines across the United States.

The flavors include "Cajun Spice," "Chili Con Queso," "Fried Pickles with Ranch," "New England Lobster Roll," and "Sweet Thai Chili" (which represents the Pacific Northwest).

They’ll be in grocery stores from July 30 through September 23.

"Lay's knows how significant local cuisine is to Americans," said Sarah Guzman, senior director of marketing with Lay's. "From Fried Pickles with Ranch in the Midwest, to Deep Dish Pizza in the Heartland or Cajun Spice in the Central Gulf, we wanted to honor the beloved flavors that remind our fans of home by making 'Tastes of America' our biggest flavor launch yet.

"We couldn't think of a better time of year to bring these flavors to our fans because between barbeques, food festivals and outdoor fun, summertime truly is the most flavorful time of year."

The catch is, the flavors will only be available in stores located in the regions they represent. But you can buy all eight flavors on the company's website.

Along with the eight new flavors, Lay's is bringing back region-themed flavors of the past, including "Wavy West Coast Truffle Fries," "Wavy Fried Green Tomato," "Wavy Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Popper" and "Ketchup."

