Will the Hamilton County sales tax increase be on the November ballot?

Right now it appears voters will decide whether to increase the sales tax they pay for items bought in Hamilton County.

This past month, Hamilton County commissioners voted to increase the sales tax from 7 percent to 7.2 percent to help fill a budget hole.

The commissioner who voted against this was Republican Chris Monzel, who said there are other options to fill the gap.

Then, an effort started to have the voters decide in November. The group needs 23,000 verified signatures to get it on the ballot. In a Wednesday news conference, the group showed a stack they said had nearly 40,000.

"It's about people getting a right to vote," said Monzel. "To vote on their taxes going up without a say."

The 23,000 needed signatures still need to be verified.

