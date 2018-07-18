Will the Hamilton County sales tax increase be on the November ballot?

A Mid-Michigan woman died in an accident and her partner passed away just an hour later after hearing the news. The couple leaves behind a huge family who is trying to cope with the sudden tragedy of losing both of them.Full Story >
A Mid-Michigan woman died in an accident and her partner passed away just an hour later after hearing the news. The couple leaves behind a huge family who is trying to cope with the sudden tragedy of losing both of them.Full Story >
Divers found the soccer team 10 days after they were trapped in a flooded cave, and rescuers eventually extracted them over three days, concluding July 10.Full Story >
Divers found the soccer team 10 days after they were trapped in a flooded cave, and rescuers eventually extracted them over three days, concluding July 10.Full Story >
The state of Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving.Full Story >
The state of Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving.Full Story >
Caffery Todd Sheather, 45, was sentenced to the maximum, five years, for sex assault III Tuesday.Full Story >
Caffery Todd Sheather, 45, was sentenced to the maximum, five years, for sex assault III Tuesday.Full Story >
A Tucson couple's wedding photos are going viral - but not the ones you would think.Full Story >
A Tucson couple's wedding photos are going viral - but not the ones you would think.Full Story >