Call about suspicious person lying in grass becomes Forest Park homicide investigation

FOREST PARK, OH (FOX19) -

A homicide investigation is underway in Forest Park.

Police said they got a call Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. for a suspicious person lying in the grass. When officers arrived, they found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

The coroner arrived at the scene along Komura Court around 8:30 p.m. 

The victim has not yet been identified. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

