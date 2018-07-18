Call about suspicious person lying in grass becomes Forest Park homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway in Forest Park.

Police said they got a call Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. for a suspicious person lying in the grass. When officers arrived, they found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

The coroner arrived at the scene along Komura Court around 8:30 p.m.

The victim has not yet been identified. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

