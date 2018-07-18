Call about suspicious person lying in grass becomes Forest Park homicide investigation

Rebuked as never before by his own party, including a stern pushback from usually reserved Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the U.S. president sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error.Full Story >
Divers found the soccer team 10 days after they were trapped in a flooded cave, and rescuers eventually extracted them over three days, concluding July 10.Full Story >
A Tuesday morning call for a suspicious vehicle on a residential street quickly turned into a drug investigation for Green Township police.Full Story >
A fast-moving fire fueled by gusting winds in the Pacific Northwest killed one person, forced dozens of households to evacuate and prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency Wednesday.Full Story >
A homicide investigation is underway in Forest Park.Full Story >
